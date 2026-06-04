Tertulia de la Matanceridad with Artisans and Artists

The June «Tertulia de la Matanceridad» (Matanzas Gathering) recognized the significance of ACAA (Cuban Association of Artists and Artisans) in the cultural and heritage development of the city, on a notable day when the 95th birthday of Revolution leader Raúl Castro Ruz was being celebrated, indicated its host, filmmaker Leo Ernesto García Ramos, first vice president of the Union of Writers and Artists in Matanzas.

The City Historian, Leonel Pérez Orozco, during his customary address, referred to the first international encounter «Sonora Matancera: Heritage and Legend,» whose objective is to rescue the purely Yumurino origins of that group and subsequently establish its links with Colombians and Mexicans in the promotion of Cuban music.

Attendees moved to the ACAA house, where on this special occasion, master Leonor Jorge Vergara and her family donated to the institution of artisans and artists the work «En Cinco palmas, el sol» (In Five Palms, the Sun) by Agustín Drake, Third Prize of the Fidelidad Salon, presented to Antonio Pérez Marrero, president of the institution, and the distinguished artisan Luis Octavio Hernández, who emphasized the significance of the work that recalls the crucial moment when the two brothers, Fidel and Raúl, met at the foot of the Sierra Maestra.

Those present recalled the major reconstruction of the grand mansion, in which the members participated with enviable enthusiasm, following the project of architect Ramón Recondo, Mention of Restoration 2004, awarded by the National Heritage Center.

The poets read their verses, and the anthological melodies «La bayamesa» and «Lágrimas negras» were sung, accompanying Anneris Cánovas, Julita Osorio, and Alfonsito Llorens.

Historian Gladys Pérez spoke to review Raúl’s visits to the province. There have been 55 times that Raúl has been in this territory, she said, and noted how he influenced the construction of many works.