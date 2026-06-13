5 de julio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

«Cuba Recicla»: A Campaign Transforming Waste into Resources in Matanzas

13 de junio de 2026 Melissa Guerra Domínguez

The culture of recycling is gaining ground in Matanzas. Since last March 18 and for one year, the province has joined the national campaign «Cuba Recicla,» an initiative of the Recycling Business Group that seeks to promote the correct separation and delivery of reusable materials among the population and workplaces.

 

César Mihail Góngora Aldaya, director of the Raw Materials Company in Matanzas, explained that through the «Reciclo mi barrio» (I Recycle My Neighborhood) project, direct purchase days are organized with the population.

 

«We do weekly planning, evaluating the people’s councils and specific electoral districts. Generally on Saturdays, sometimes on Fridays depending on demand. We attend with means of transport, electric tricycles, trucks, and we buy aluminum, copper, bronze, and other recyclable products that we all generate at home,» highlighted Góngora Aldaya.

 

For her part, Taimy Echeverría García, development director of the company, emphasized that the campaign will run for a full year in the province, and its main objectives go beyond collection.

 

«We want to foster a recycling culture among the population. We will hold workshops so that people know what is recycled, under what conditions, and where to find us. The idea is that learning to recycle becomes a daily habit.»

 

Although there is still a lack of recycling culture in Cuba, initiatives like «Cuba Recicla,» promoted through the media and the companies themselves, are achieving gradual change.

 

In Matanzas, the invitation is made: recycling is not only about caring for the environment, but also about generating resources for the country and for families.

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