Cultural program to coincide with May Day Parade.

A variety of cultural and recreational activities will also express the energy of the people of Matanzas on the upcoming International Workers’ Day, proposals that will harmonize with the parade in the streets and squares of the 13 municipalities of the province.

A variety of cultural and recreational activities will also express the energy of the people of Matanzas on the upcoming International Workers’ Day, proposals that will harmonize with the parade in the streets and squares of the 13 municipalities of the province.

During the provincial plenary meeting of the Cuban Workers’ Central, which was held at the Velasco Theater of this city, Marieta Poey Zamora, governor, informed that the Yumurí y sus Hermanos group and the Failde Orchestra will cover the musical spaces at the opening and closing of the May Day.

Poey Zamora also clarified that the main epicenters of the activities will be the Plazoleta del Viaducto and the Parque de la Libertad, the latter space for the enjoyment of the little ones with clown presentations and participation games also scheduled for May 2nd.

As part of the insurance to celebrate the World Proletariat Day, in the city of Matanzas, about 10 bus routes will be used to transport the population along with 16 points for the sale of food on the Viaduct.

Mario Sabines Lorenzo, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province of Matanzas, called for the massive and conscious participation of families in the parade as an expression of the unity of the people and the commitment of the workers with the history of the trade union movement.

Under the slogan Por Cuba Juntos Creamos (For Cuba Together We Create), workers from the 15 unions are called to parade with initiatives that describe their sectors, where the colorful national insignia and the joy of the Cuban people predominate.

ACN.