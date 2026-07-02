5 de julio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Electric Cars Reinforce Health Services

2 de julio de 2026 Yunielis Moliner Isasi

Ten electric cars arrived in the city of Matanzas on Thursday afternoon to be incorporated into the transportation service for patients receiving hemodialysis.

The acquisition of these vehicles was made possible thanks to the Transport Development and Sustainability Fund, a financial mechanism created by the Ministry of Transport to support the recovery and modernization of the sector.

This fund finances the renewal of the public fleet, the acquisition of spare parts, and the promotion of electromobility projects, using revenue generated by the vehicle commercialization policy.

With the incorporation of these ten electric cars, the transport of patients requiring hemodialysis will be strengthened — a highly sensitive service that demands stability and punctuality to guarantee the continuity of treatments.

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