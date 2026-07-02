Electric Cars Reinforce Health Services

Ten electric cars arrived in the city of Matanzas on Thursday afternoon to be incorporated into the transportation service for patients receiving hemodialysis.

The acquisition of these vehicles was made possible thanks to the Transport Development and Sustainability Fund, a financial mechanism created by the Ministry of Transport to support the recovery and modernization of the sector.

This fund finances the renewal of the public fleet, the acquisition of spare parts, and the promotion of electromobility projects, using revenue generated by the vehicle commercialization policy.

With the incorporation of these ten electric cars, the transport of patients requiring hemodialysis will be strengthened — a highly sensitive service that demands stability and punctuality to guarantee the continuity of treatments.