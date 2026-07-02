Tribute Day for Historians Kicks Off at Palacio de Junco

The Day of Tribute to the Cuban Historian and the founding of the National Union of Historians of Cuba began at the Palacio de Junco museum, with the exhibition of the display «The UNHIC Branch is Born in Matanzas.»

At the Palacio de Junco, the first cell of the organization was established, with Raúl Ruíz Rodríguez as president, and its first executive committee composed of Nérida Morejón Valdés, Osvaldo Álvarez Alfonso, Arnaldo Jiménez de la Cal, and Francisco Lancho Aguilera.

The branch was made up of prominent figures in the study of Matanzas history. Professors, scientists, journalists, and those interested in disseminating and researching the events that shape our identity came together.

Likewise, the special exhibition of the month was unveiled by researcher and museologist, Doctor Honoris Causa Urbano Martínez Carmenate, National History Prize.

Specialist Josefina Caraballo presented to the City Historian, Doctor Honoris Causa Ercilio Vento Canosa, a diploma for his delivery of valuable documents and his support to the institution, and invited him to offer a keynote lecture inspired by the particularities of guerrilla warfare in Latin America, with scientific data that specified the events that took place in that era, based on the extraordinary vision of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz from the Sierra Maestra and the experience of the liberating project of Ernesto Che Guevara and his assassination in Bolivia.

The president of the Union of Journalists of Cuba, Pedro Rizo Martínez, presented Ercilio Vento with his membership card as a member of UPEC.

In her remarks, the head of the ideological department of the Provincial Party, Yanetsy Fuentes López, pointed out that the essence of this tribute day consolidates the promotion of unity and the defense of our history. She congratulated the researchers as also builders of the province’s «Destacada» (Outstanding) status, through their hard work in service to the people.

She presented recognitions to the provincial museum, to Ercilio Vento, to Biolexi Ballester Quintana, director of the Firefighters Museum, to the Provincial Cultural Heritage Center, and to other personalities and institutions.