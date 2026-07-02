Theft of Dielectric Oil: A Crime That Leaves Entire Communities in the Dark

These days I have repeatedly heard conversations related to the theft of dielectric oil from transformers in various parts of the province of Matanzas.

These actions are considered serious due to the damage caused to equipment and dangerous for those who carry them out, as they can lead to fatal accidents. I set out to gather information and can assure that this is not happening only in Matanzas.

What motivated me to make this post was a conversation with a neighbor from the Triunvirato community, in the municipality of Limonar. She told me that last Monday, all the oil was stolen from the transformer that supplies that neighborhood and surrounding areas, up to the town of Cidra.

The National Electric Union (UNE) has repeatedly denounced the increase in these thefts, which have moved from substations to transformers on poles, causing irreparable damage to equipment and high oil costs, a product that is in short supply in the country.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz has classified the theft as a crime of «high sensitivity» that «is attacking our people.»

To give you an idea, oil theft damages equipment without the possibility of immediate repair due to a lack of spare parts.

A 4,000 kilovolt/amp (kVA) transformer can leave between 4,000 and 5,000 customers without power.

Due to the seriousness and impact of the crime, it is classified as «sabotage.» The country has accumulated million-dollar losses for this reason.

Strong penalties have been established for those who commit this offense, so the call is to dissuade offenders.

Family members, friends, and the direct actors involved should know that this offense can be punished with sentences ranging from seven to 15 years in prison, and even 30 years or life imprisonment.

I will not appeal to the conscience of the thieves — it would be pointless — regarding the damage they cause to the country, to Cuban families, and to their own community. My reflection is for them to think about what they are doing, before it’s too late.