Energy and Banking Actions Discussed at Party Meeting in Matanzas

The first week of August will see the first trial in Matanzas for the theft of dielectric oil, a crime that has kept electrical substations out of service in the province.

The announcement was made this Tuesday by the First Secretary of the Party, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, during a working meeting in which other core issues of Matanzas society were also addressed.

Additionally, Sabines Lorenzo reported that non-switchable megawatts are being recovered to make them switchable and incorporate them into the system’s rotation as part of actions to alleviate energy demand.

However, the province faces serious difficulties with the condition of its substations. Currently, 12 are out of service: four are paralyzed due to dielectric oil theft, and the remaining eight show burns in their transformers.

The First Secretary specified that the Ministry of the Interior is conducting investigations to clarify and curb this type of crime that affects the stability of the electrical service in the territory.

The trial scheduled for the first week of August is part of the legal actions against those who have stolen dielectric oil, a vital component for transformer operation.

In another matter, the electric company is advancing with the public lighting plan using renewable energies.

The installation of 550 solar-powered lamps is planned throughout the province. They have already been placed in the capital municipality, specifically in René Fraga Park, Peñas Altas, the viaduct, and other central locations.

On financial matters, Yanetsys Chávez, provincial director of Bandec, explained the changes established by Resolution 74 of 2026, which comes into effect on August 1.

As of that date, online digital payments will have instant fund availability. Bonuses are established: the seller will receive two percent and the buyer four percent for using these methods.

The director also specified that access to cash for economic actors will depend on their digital payment behavior and the cash deposits they make, as part of the banking process advancing in the country.