Ensuring summer in hard-to-reach areas in Unión de Reyes.

With the purpose of enriching recreational options and raising the quality of life in rural communities, this municipality is working on the design of the program of physical and sports activities planned for the summer in the areas of the Turquino Plan.

This was confirmed by Silvia Ivonne Valdés Cabrera, director of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, who highlighted the sustained work in those territories with the support of integral teachers and local representatives. As she explained, the objective is to maintain stability in community actions, while introducing new initiatives to attract younger people.

Among the proposals planned for the summer period are the flying object festivals, designed to encourage the active participation of children and adolescents through recreational and educational activities in natural environments.

The directive also informed that, as a result of the recent Mountain Games held in the Zapata Swamp, three sports talents with potential were captured: a young baseball player, an outstanding girl in athletics and a boxer with prospects of joining the School of Sports Initiation (EIDE) at the provincial level.

“What we have left is to join efforts and continue doing activities that really impact the lives of people, especially children and young people, who need it most,” Valdés Cabrera stressed.

The community work in the unionense Turquino Plan is part of a broader strategy to ensure one more summer in hard-to-reach areas.

Photo taken from the networks

Written by Yaudel Rodríguez Vento.