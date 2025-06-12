The honor of a Master Builder.

For his historic behavior, commitment to BCOA 47, the gusto with which he does his thing, Adolis was decorated with the Jesús Menéndez medal, «an encouragement that I will always honor and that inspires me to continue being a champion at work.»

Adolis, center, with colleagues also awarded the Jesús Menéndez medal.

Adolis Aguilar Reyes was born a champion. With that attitude, he imposes his own marks in the tatami of work, in the ring of dedication, in the court of consecration, he says with the same confidence and speed with which he fights with anyone placing slabs on a kitchen plateau, in a bathroom, wherever it is needed.

To the Brigade of Construction of Architectural Works (BCOA 47) belongs this man from Holguín, who for 18 years has been involved in the construction of hotels in Varadero, the most important investment market in the country, the place of learning, of “always doing my job well and doing it that way from the first time”.

The conception was forged in him to never abandon it. «I’m not one of those who arrive at a construction site and start going around in circles. I don’t like to waste time. My thing is to give everything without reserve, to hold nothing back. I leave my skin on the ground…»

Perhaps that’s why he always exceeds the ten-meter (m) standard, raising the rod again and again like a good pole vaulter to 12, 20, 22, 30 m. “I’ve reached 50 m in a day!”, a now commonplace amount for Adolis, a skill that helped him win a veneer competition in Russia, a nation where he beat 54 contestants.

With an average like this, it was logical that he should be included in the Master of the Construction, a category that he deserved «twelve years ago, the movement created in 2005 in Varadero, demanding exemplarity, professionalism, quality in the executions and the obligatory transmission of knowledge.

«I have already trained more than 50 operators. The last four were trained very recently». However, he regrets the exodus of some of them, after training them. «It’s not only the money invested, but also the loss of time. It is true that they leave because they are getting better, but those who jump and jump don’t learn much».

He confesses that he has not considered leaving BCOA 47. «There are always offers to leave my job, but I am not interested. It has never even crossed my mind. I feel very satisfied where I am. Nothing matters more to me than being well valued for my performance».

Adolis does well in other areas. In construction, he can also work in masonry, profiling, caulking, painting. However, “nothing I enjoy more than turning house floors, countertops, bathrooms into works of art… Plastering is my passion”.

Since his beginnings as a builder in Varadero, his imprint has been left in hotels such as Princesa del Mar and Iberostar Bellavista, these two precisely the facilities he likes the most in their design and architecture. “Part of my learning I am very grateful to the teachings of the French people of the Arcos-BBI International Economic Association”.

For his historic behavior, commitment to BCOA 47, the gusto with which he does his thing, Adolis was decorated with the Jesus Menendez medal, “an encouragement that I will always honor and that inspires me to continue being a champion at work.”

