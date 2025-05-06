Entrance exams for Higher Education begin in Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

Once the Mathematics subject has been evaluated this day, students will face the Spanish-Literature and Cuban History exams on May 9th and 13th, respectively.

After months of intense preparation, 25 students of the Dionisio Morejón Morejón Pre-University Institute begin this Tuesday the entrance exams to Higher Education, a decisive step in their academic and professional development.

According to statements made by Bárbara Yaumara Amigo Ruballo, secretary of the institution, the school is confident in the performance of its students, who have received extensive training support to optimize their knowledge and skills for these evaluations.

In this regard, Amigo Ruballo pointed out that various pedagogical strategies have been implemented at the facility to strengthen the learning process of the applicants and the optimization of their study spaces.

Likewise, the secretary urged to reinforce the participation of families in the academic accompaniment of students, stressing that a close relationship between home and school is key to maximize the performance and confidence of young people in this decisive stage of their education.

Once the Mathematics subject has been evaluated on this day, the students will face the Spanish-Literature and Cuban History exams on May 9th and 13th, respectively.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.