Exports in the province decline.

The topic I will discuss is of utmost economic importance for the country, I will talk about export compliance. Exports generate additional income for the country, in addition, they stimulate national production and create jobs in exporting sectors.

It also strengthens the national currency. A higher demand for exports can increase the value of the national currency and thus reduce the cost of imports.

It also boosts industrial development and competitiveness and encourages innovation and efficiency in local companies to remain competitive in the international market.

A trade surplus is favorable if well managed, but it should not be the only objective. The ideal is a balance between exports and imports that promotes sustainable growth.

I will not go into how this situation behaves in our country, I will address it at the level of the province, that is, Matanzas, where we are far from having a trade surplus, so we are in trade deficit, or what is the same, that imports exceed exports.

In Matanzas, nine agencies participate in the system, in goods and services invoicing. In the first quarter of the year, the plan was only 85 percent fulfilled, which implies a trade deficit, in approximate figures. As a result, more than two million dollars were not received in the quarter and four million dollars less than in the same period of the previous year.

The non-compliant agencies were Empresa Agroforestal with the sale of charcoal. Empresa Victoria de Girón, with chili peppers, coal and export services. Cuba-Ron, Fishing, Apiculture with honey, Ecosensá with coal and Marina Gaviota with services also failed to comply. All the Agriculture entities failed to comply with the coal.

Similarly, the University of Matanzas, Ecosensá, the Indio Hatuey Experimental Station of Pastures and Forages, the Río Canimar tourist center and the Cuban Post Office failed to comply with the planned services.

Both for a country and for a territory, if it is not possible to find a balance between exports and imports, it is very difficult to move forward.

I consider that most of the items that did not comply are not due to the blockade, but to a lack of human effort and administrative follow-up.

Written by Enrique Tirse.