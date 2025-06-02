Regulations for self-employed workers ratified in Pedro Betancourt.

With these provisions, the highest government authorities seek to optimize the coexistence in the main artery of Pedro Betancourt municipality, based on the regulation of the commercial exercise.

With the purpose of reinforcing order and discipline in public spaces, the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power of Pedro Betancourt, presided by Yonel Estrada Ramírez, held a meeting with the multidisciplinary group in charge of the attention to the self-employment sector in the town.

During the session, it was confirmed the validity of the regulations governing the commercial exercise on 24th Street, locally known as Calle Real, in order to ensure a structured and respectful operation with the coexistence of citizens. In this context, the authorities emphasized the need for a rigorous application of the measures adopted there to preserve social stability and the right of the workers to exercise their activity in adequate conditions.

According to statements made by Mardiel Surí González, vice-president of the Betancourean governmental structure, specific schedules were defined for the closing of the establishments, seeking to balance the commercial dynamics with the rest of the neighbors and public order: from Monday to Thursday and on Sundays, the businesses must cease their operations at 10:00 at night, while on Fridays and Saturdays they may extend their activity until 2:00 in the morning.

Likewise, Surí González detailed that in the exchange the responsibilities of the self-employed workers were ratified as regards the maintenance of discipline and tranquility of the citizens, the observance of the hygienic-sanitary and communal regulations, as well as the cleanliness of the road and the care of public order, key aspects to integrate the commercial activity in a harmonious way within the community.

With these provisions, the highest government authorities seek to optimize the coexistence in the main artery of the territory, based on the regulation of the commercial exercise, the supervision of the activities to preserve the social stability and the respect to the regulations related to the environmental management and the proper functioning of the public spaces.

