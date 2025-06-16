Family Care System: A Priority of the Cuban State.

The maintenance and proper service of the Family Care System is a priority for the Cuban State, as it supports the most vulnerable sectors of society and attempts to meet their nutritional needs.



The Family Care System (SAF) was established in 1998 in Cuba and is a social program designed to provide subsidized food services. The SAFs operate in specialized food units, focusing on serving vulnerable groups such as elderly people experiencing homelessness or financial constraints, people with disabilities who lack family support, and individuals with insufficient income and no family members who can assist them.

These entities offer these social groups daily lunches and dinners at affordable prices. The La Yumurina SAF, located in the city of Matanzas, on the corner of Milanés and Zaragoza streets, fulfills its social mission. Mabel Bolaños, a local economist, emphasized this. «Our unit works from Monday to Monday, that is, every day.

These 46 people receive their meals daily. They attend from 11:00 in the morning. We currently have a service that establishes that payment should not exceed 20.00 pesos. That is, they must pay 10.00 pesos for lunch and 10.00 for dinner. The maintenance and good service of the Family Care System is a priority for the Cuban State, as it supports the most vulnerable sectors of society and attempts to meet their nutritional needs.



Written by Melissa Guerra.