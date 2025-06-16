Improvements in community services and citizen participation promoted in Pedro Betancourt.

Pedro Betancourt party leaders’ tour focused on the basic services available and the performance of the prevention and social assistance commission, as well as the implementation of measures aimed at correcting economic distortions and strengthening the town’s financial stability.

As part of the local government’s strategies to consolidate social welfare and optimize services for the population, authorities from Pedro Betancourt municipality conducted monitoring visits to the territory’s People’s Councils to evaluate their functioning and strengthen the relationship between institutions and citizens.

The visit by the Betancourt party leaders focused on the basic services available and the performance of the Prevention and Social Assistance Commission, as well as the implementation of measures aimed at correcting economic distortions and strengthening the town’s financial stability, with an emphasis on the community of Manuelito.

Likewise, representatives of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power and members of the Administrative Council and the Prevention Group visited Family Medical Office No. 30, located in the Arcoiris neighborhood of Manolito, to verify the performance of the health services. The event provided an opportunity for an educational talk about the importance of medical follow-up during pregnancy to ensure maternal and child health.

Likewise, the active role of party members and political and social organizations in consolidating an effective management model aimed at the continuous improvement of community services and the efficient care of the population and their needs was highlighted. Photos: Taken from the Facebook profile of the Assembly of People’s Power of Pedro Betancourt. Written by Yadiel Barbón.