Good and bad manners in Cuban youth.

In today’s Cuba, youth navigate amidst contrasts: boundless creativity, admirable resilience… and also challenges in everyday life. Good manners—respectful greetings, saying please and thank you, and listening skills—are still present in many young people, especially those who have received a solid family upbringing and community values.

It’s common to see them helping the elderly, giving up their seats on public transportation, or maintaining cordial relations in schools. But there are also warning signs. The influence of social media, economic stress, and the loss of cultural references have caused some young people to stray from basic standards of courtesy.

This can be seen in aggressive language, a lack of empathy in everyday conversations, and a lack of interest in mutual respect. It’s not about judging, but about understanding: manners are not just rules; they reflect how we relate to each other as a society.