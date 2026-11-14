CIÉNAGA DE ZAPATA.— The capture of lionfish in the seabeds of this municipality helps reduce the pressure this invasive species exerts on reef fauna.

Although these actions do not eliminate it by themselves, the species helps keep its populations under control and protect marine biodiversity.

The work is carried out by members of the Zapata Reef team and residents of the area, in the south of Matanzas geography, committed to the conservation of reefs and native marine life.

In posts on his Facebook profile, Luis Mesa Morales shows captured specimens and explains the risks of their spines, which contain venom.

He also shares the analysis of stomach contents, a practice that allows knowing part of the diet of the extracted fish.

According to Mesa Morales, each day begins with a thorough search underwater. To facilitate the capture and transfer of the specimens, the team handmade a collector case.

Afterwards, the fish are measured and examined. In one of the documented days, remains of shrimp and other fish, including the parrotfish, were found.

Native to the Indo-Pacific, the lionfish established itself in the western Atlantic and the Caribbean after its accidental introduction or release into those waters.

Its reproductive capacity also favors its expansion; in warm waters it can reproduce throughout the year and females can release large quantities of eggs.

Lionfish control, together with monitoring and environmental education, is one of the measures to reduce its effects on marine ecosystems.

In an area of high natural value such as the Ciénaga de Zapata, the participation of specialists and residents can contribute to protecting the reefs and the fauna that depends on them.