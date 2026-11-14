The space La Guillotina, hosted monthly by journalist Jessica Mesa Duarte, welcomed in its most recent edition the Matanzas visual artist Lorenzo Prieto García, in a gathering of intimacy and approach to his work.

During the exchange, topics such as his beginnings in the world of visual arts and the creation of a name for himself in salons and galleries in the country and part of the world were discussed. Other specific aspects were also debated, such as the representation of the current national context in his work, as well as his long-term expectations for the future of Cuban art.

For the young graduate of the Professional School of Arts of Matanzas, resilience is not only a characteristic of his generation but of the Cuban population in general. He admits that even access to the most basic tools is quite an odyssey today, both because of scarcity and the high prices of these, a circumstance that makes it difficult for him to achieve higher-quality works.

The creator shared the gratitude he feels when people attend one of his exhibitions expectantly without yet knowing the universe that encompasses each of the pieces presented.

The artist who earned with his work Descendientes the temporary presidency of the National Center for the Development of Visual Arts is characterized by a body of work full of metaphorical resources such as the use of darkness to denote the reality of our days.

Prieto García’s concept is defined as naturalist with a predominance of landscapes, which with the help of double meaning reaches realism, positive or not. He prefers to be that author who carries the message indirectly, inviting critical thinking.

«I describe art as the most practical and sincere way of expressing what we carry inside and need to transfer to another vessel, just as happens with writing, while also acting as a healthy practice.»

At the Social House of the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba in Matanzas, a dialogue was appreciated that generated curiosity and admiration for the performance of one of the most promising exponents of local art.