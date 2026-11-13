Jovellanos.— The Directorate of Culture of this municipality celebrates with satisfaction the results of its writers Rododeyne Menocal, Yodimir Cárdenas, Noel Oliva, Domingo Díaz Soa, and Yanet Almagro, awarded at the Provincial Encounter-Debate of Literary Workshops, in the genres of children’s short story and poetry, décima, short story for adults, and theater. The talent of Jovellanos is also inscribed.

Each recognition represents hours of creation, sensitivity, dedication, and commitment to the word. Behind each work there are people who defend imagination, preserve our identity, and enrich the cultural life of our municipality. The five awarded writers demonstrated that in Jovellanos there is talent, inspiration, and much to tell from literature and art.

As an institution, the Directorate of Culture of Jovellanos believes that recognizing its creators, supporting their projects, and making their results visible is also doing culture. The cultural development of Jovellanos is built with its people, with those who create, teach, share, and keep artistic expression alive from every space. That work deserves the community’s applause.

To our writers, thank you for representing Jovellanos. Congratulations! Your achievements are also a joy for our community. Culture also builds the future.