The Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Spain held the business meeting «Thinking about Cuba: Economic and Social Transformations. Opportunities for the External Sector,» a space for exchange with businesspeople and institutions interested in learning about the perspectives and possibilities offered by the Cuban economy.

According to the Facebook profile of the Cuban diplomatic mission in Spain, the 176 economic and social transformations approved by the National Assembly of People’s Power were discussed, as well as proposals related to foreign trade, foreign investment, tourism, the banking sector, energy, and the real estate sector.

The meeting featured interventions by representatives of the Embassy and allowed for direct dialogue with participants through a question-and-answer session.

Ambassador Marcelino Medina presented a recognition to Jaime García-Legaz, president of the Bilateral Business Committee, for his commitment and contribution to strengthening economic and business relations between Cuba and Spain.

One of the relevant moments was the presentation of the 42nd edition of the Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2026).

Cuba and Spain share a history of deep ties. Strengthening dialogue, building trust, and promoting new opportunities for cooperation continues to be fundamental to building mutually beneficial economic relations, the note concluded.