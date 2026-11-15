At the Casa de la Memoria Escénica de Matanzas, one of the most special moments of the recently concluded José Jacinto Milanés 2026 Award Program, dedicated to good dramaturgy and the magic of theater, took place.

In the Abelardo Estorino Hall of that house, important cultural figures and the general public gathered to discuss the history of theater and the relevance of Milanés in the works of his successors.

As a prelude to this session, members of Teatro de Las Estaciones performed fragments from the book Feminicidios, by Matanzas writer and playwright Ulises Rodríguez Febles.

Next came the panel «Reading Milanés,» where several artists shared impressions about his work El Conde Alarcos.

During the exchange, young Pablo G. Lleonart and Dailenis Torres complemented the more experienced visions of Alfredo Zaldívar, Miriam Muñoz, and Ulises Rodríguez Febles. Both performers, the Art Instructors student and the stage teacher, referred to their personal preparation to embody the iconic character of Blanca after deep research and a commitment to their respective theater companies.

In the case of Miriam Muñoz, at the helm of Teatro Icarón for many years, her statements were more vivid because the actress had the privilege of participating in the premiere of the work at the Sauto Theater.

At the close of the debate, young journalist and narrator Brian Pablo González emphasized the need for the text to be more widely disseminated in academic institutions, as well as in other centers, for its heritage value.

Rodríguez Febles, organizer of this tribute, brought those present closer to another very important piece by the honoree, titled Ojo a la finca, which reveals another side of Milanés.

The literature of the man considered the first romantic poet of our country stands out for its realistic dramaturgy and its treatment of rural themes, and it has been Abelardo Estorino, from Unión, who has come closest to Milanés’s style, according to writer Alfredo Zaldívar.

Ulises Rodríguez Febles explained that the tribute session to the bard has special significance on November 14, the date of his physical disappearance.

«We walk daily along Milanés Street without taking into account what it represents for our territory. He was alive today among us, just as he is in Zaldívar’s books and Miriam’s works.»

The event, which spanned three days, commemorated the legacy of José Jacinto Milanés, a great reference of Cuban literature, through lectures, readings, and other activities.