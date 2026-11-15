Through writing that dialogues with diverse literary traditions and establishes links with fundamental figures of universal poetry, in Algunas férreas noticias Giovannys Manso manages to integrate cultural references, family evocations, and personal experiences into a discourse of notable intensity. This, among other reasons, earned him the prize of the José Jacinto Milanés National Poetry Competition on November 14, as announced at the UNEAC social house.

«The jury decided on this one among the 45 works in competition because, from autobiographical writing, it offers a journey through the daily reality of today’s Cuba, based on those universal references, always from a deep and profound sense of what Cuban poetry and its tradition are,» commented Pablo G. Lleonart, a member of the jury.

It is, according to Lleonart, «a book of solid literary conception whose structure articulates individual experience with a broader reflection on memory, identity, and the circumstances of contemporary Cuba.»

He also highlighted that «the way in which the collection moves from the intimacy of family memories and the awareness of loss to a critical gaze on national reality, without renouncing the human dimension of its conflicts, deserves special mention.»

The jury, also composed of Nelson Simón and Yunier Riquenes, awarded honorable mentions to Una pregunta para Emily Bowen, by Manuel Eduardo Jiménez Mendoza, «for the ability to construct a thematic universe around the figure and imaginary of Elizabeth Bowen, based on the recreation of episodes, characters, and circumstances linked to the writer,» and to El corte del atún, by Raúl Leiva Pupo, a book in which «the construction of a poetic discourse sustained in the image of fishing and cutting tuna is appreciated, transcending its initial referent to become a reflection on language and the exercise of writing.»

During the event, the Juan Francisco Manzano grants from the UNEAC writers’ branch were also awarded to the books Juana Borrero, la virgen blanca, an essay by Isolina Bellas Galván; Poemas del exiliado, by Hugo Hodelín Santana; Con la humildad de los dedales, a poetry collection by Maylan Álvarez; and Mozo, más tinta, por favor, a collection of essays by Alfredo Zaldívar.

Meanwhile, the Santa Camila de La Habana Vieja grant, which pays tribute to José Ramón Brene, went to Santiago playwright and director Juan Edilberto Sosa for La máquina, a project that stands out for its sui generis and authentic character, according to evaluations by Derbys Domínguez, Rubén Darío Salazar, and Ulises Rodríguez Febles.

The presentation of the Ciclos collection from Ediciones Matanzas also took place, with plaquettes by writers Alfredo Zaldívar, Laura Ruiz Montes, Leymen Pérez, and José Manuel Espino.

Autor Jessica Mesa Duarte Periodista de la emisora Radio 26