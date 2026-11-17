Two people from Matanzas, among other Cubans, represent the Island at the Ibero-American Poetry and Trova Gathering of the Juárez Autonomous University of Tabasco, whose fourth edition began today in Mexico.

«We are very happy because since our arrival we have received the affection of this Mexican people who always accept us with respect and solidarity. We are surrounded by great friends from several countries: Italy, Peru, Honduras, Mexico, Chile, among others,» explained performer and composer Alfonso Llorens Betancourt.

Poet Leymen Pérez and Alfonsito are carrying out a broad program of activities that also celebrates the 68th anniversary of the center of higher studies, among which poetry readings, debates, and concerts stand out.

«We have been working these days on rehearsals for the preparation of today’s concert, November 17, the opening day of the event, together with the young musicians of this university’s orchestra, all very talented. We prepared a concert with the music of Pablo Milanés and Silvio Rodríguez, a concert of fifteen songs, precisely because of the affection the Mexican people have for Cuban trova.»

Llorens Betancourt’s stay in Mexico includes workshops and talks on Cuban music and culture. «Yesterday I also had a very beautiful experience because after rehearsals I was able to give a workshop to the young students of the music department about how Cuban culture has been developing since the triumph of the Revolution and how we are currently facing the situation of music and the arts in the country.

«They asked many questions regarding what Cuba represents as a musical power in the region, and they flattered us by analyzing how it was possible that with so many situations we have, our music still stands out in the world and our musicians and artists continue to deserve respect from all over the world.

«It was a very beautiful experience because their great interest in knowing what is happening in Cuba and what we are experiencing in order to maintain music and the arts, to not lower the level we have achieved during these years, was evident.»

Other prestigious figures of Cuban and Latin American literature are participating as guests at the Festival.

«The event brings together some of the most important poets of the region, among them Waldo Leyva, National Literature Prize winner, and Margarita Gallina, from Cuba; Ernesto González, from Chile, and Rosana Carolina, from Chile; Álvaro Solís, from Mexico; Harold Alba, from Peru; Rolando Katan, from Honduras; Andrea Coto, from Colombia.

«They are poets of recognized prestige in the region, who will offer panels, book launches will take place; in short, it will be a celebration of poetry and trova.»

Alfonso thanked the representatives of the Juárez Autonomous University of Tabasco for the invitation and Cuban followers for keeping up with his performances in the Aztec country. «We are very happy. They have received us with much affection, much kindness, and solidarity. I feel happy. I never imagined I would have the possibility that this university has given me.

«I feel at home, because Mexico has truly proven to be a sister nation to Cuba, in every sense. The welcome has been very great. We are convinced that it will be a great success within the region.»

From today until November 29, the Juárez Autonomous University of Tabasco, Mexico, opens its doors to representatives from Cuba, Peru, Chile, Honduras, Colombia, Italy, Spain, and Mexico to celebrate its 68th anniversary during the fourth edition of the Ibero-American Poetry and Trova Gathering.

Autor Jessica Mesa Duarte Periodista de la emisora Radio 26