The Youth in Energy Transition expedition, organized by the Ministry of Energy and Mines, was received this morning at the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Plant, one of the central moments of its visit to Matanzas.

There the young people learned about experiences and talked with workers at a key facility of the national electrical system. The initiative’s goal is to bring new generations closer to the challenges of the country’s energy transformation through exchanges with sector executives and workers, professors, students, and community residents.

The expedition arrived in Matanzas yesterday and will remain until tomorrow, the 20th. Young people from the energy sector were received at the White Hall by authorities and representatives of the Electric Company, Cupet, and the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant.

The exchange program included a visit to the Electric Company, the University of Matanzas, city districts, and the Faustino Pérez hospital.

The stay will conclude with a cultural activity at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant, so that tomorrow the expedition continues its tour of sector works in the nation.