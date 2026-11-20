Swaps are formalized before a notary, and the donee and donor may maintain pending debts, unless otherwise agreed. It is specified that non-state entities may only acquire up to two homes.

Regarding the leasing of state housing, monthly payments of up to ten percent of income are set in specific cases, and the tenant may request ownership if their payment capacity improves.

Regarding housing usufruct, it is granted to low-income people, or insolvent persons, or social assistance beneficiaries.

The right of habitation over rooms and annexes is recognized, and transfer of ownership may be requested if the established conditions are met. There is the modality of granting housing to stabilize certain labor forces, which are built or acquired by entities and delivered under lease with or without a purchase option.

Rest homes are those declared as such in previous titles, and that status is lost if acquired through inter vivos acts.