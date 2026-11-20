For those who enjoy a good read, Matanzas presents itself as an essential venue. For centuries, authors of the most varied literary currents have flourished in this land, with diverse styles and discourses that lay bare their experiences and ours, the imaginings and true stories from poetry, narrative, essay, and dramaturgy. A clear example of this are the books that earned the UNEAC Awards in 2024.

In Fibra de Vidrio, winner of the José Antonio Ramos dramaturgy award, Laura Ruiz seeks to rescue the figure of Tina Modotti, but not as the lover of Cuban revolutionary Julio Antonio Mella, rather as a woman with her lights and shadows, as a human being.

«More than fifteen years ago Rolando Estévez asked me if I wouldn’t write a theater text, a monologue about the figure of Tina Modotti, and I told him I didn’t feel capable, but he asked me to do it.

«I researched a lot then, read a lot, took many notes, and wrote a text very close to the literary. Fifteen years passed and I took up the text again, worked on it a little, but I wasn’t satisfied either, and I said, well, at some point when I have time, I’ll work on it again.

«It has been one of the texts I have worked on the most precisely because I am not a playwright. I don’t know if under other circumstances I would have written it; perhaps yes, because Tina Modotti is a figure who has always interested me enormously.

«It is a text that aims to reread the figure of Tina Modotti, beyond the fact that she was the love of Julio Antonio Mella, but to read her as the woman she was, as the photographer she was, as the fighter she was, but above all, to read her as a human being, with her wounds, with her unresolved issues, with her sorrows, with her truths as well,» the author maintains.

«Fibras de vidrio is a play by Laura Ruiz Montes, by a poet who in moments of illumination can write an essay, can write a play, but it is always a poem. I believe that in some way Laura pays tribute to Matanzas women playwrights. We remember Dora Alonso, María Laura Germán as a young playwright who, moreover, writes the back-cover note of the book.

«It is a text that in an astonishing way goes into the world of Tina Modotti, the important Italian revolutionary and photographer. Through a very particular, performative structure, it offers a poem structured in many ways that brings the figure of Tina Modotti to our stage.

«It also includes Rolando Estévez’s gaze, and that visuality that Laura achieves in her dramatic text leads us to universes that have to do with the female world, with our current world, with how Tina dialogues with the reality of right now, with the women of right now, from her perspective and her way of capturing the world through photography, because she was an important photographer,» comments playwright, critic, and writer Ulises Rodríguez Febles.

El sol de las derrotas reflects on violence and dehumanization in the Cuban context. This, together with its singular capacity to express rupture and pain through a clean gaze at Cuban reality, earned Leymen Pérez’s poetry collection the Julián del Casal Prize for poetry on that occasion.

«Publishing the book in physical format in a context as complex as the one our nation is experiencing is really a privilege; having the edition by Marilyn Bobes is also a great honor.

«I can only thank the fact that a great visual artist like Javier Dueñas had the kindness to give me one of his works to complete the vision of the book. Dueñas’s image serves to expand some of the concepts handled in El Sol de las derrotas.

«At the same time, the book is traversed from one end to the other by an epigraph from Ernest Hemingway that says man is not made for defeat, because no matter how many defeats one may have on a personal level or collective defeats, the most native values always come to light, those that characterize us as a nation, the most native roots of our culture.

«It is a book that speaks of all those anxieties, of all those pains, but there is a sun, and those small lights are what save us as human beings.»

En el nido del Águila. Heredia en México (1825-1839), by researcher Mireya Cabrera Galán, won the UNEAC 2024 Award in essay. The text focuses on the figure of Heredia as a literary critic, a position from which the intellectual promoted a set of publications relevant to the history of Mexican literature and promoted romanticism in that country.

Daneris Fernández Fonseca then received the Cirilo Villaverde Prize for novel for Los Cuervos de tus ojos, a blend of culture, traditions, and history, set in the city of Matanzas in the 20th century. «Precisely in this novel, for the first time in my work, history and fiction converge because the plot unfolds on a September day in 1918, in the city of Matanzas.

«There is a whole reconstruction of the era, easily recognizable historical characters appear. It is a novel with many characters, which is also not common; there are more than 30 characters who interact, and therefore it has a lot of dialogue.»

Two years after the presentation of the UNEAC 2024 Awards, each of these authors has added new titles to their personal catalogs, has earned other recognitions at the provincial, national, and international levels, and has contributed new values to Matanzas culture.

«That, I believe, speaks to us of the importance of Matanzas as a literary city, which is a aspiration of this city,» Rodríguez Febles notes.

To the values that recognize it as the cradle of two Cuban national poets, a special setting for children’s literature and dramaturgy, and a land with an undeniable poetic vocation, in addition to the extensive list of authors from the 19th and 20th centuries, are now added the names of those who in contemporary times contribute to the effort to have Matanzas declared by UNESCO a Creative City of Literature.

Autor Jessica Mesa Duarte Periodista de la emisora Radio 26