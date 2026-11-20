Riddles, tongue twisters, stories and poems, songs and games—that is the Del Maíz Regado literary peña at the social house of Matanzas writers and artists, which this month enjoyed the joy of third-grade B students from the República de Costa Rica school.

The children enjoyed the participation of its founder, award-winning writer José Manuel Espino Ortega, along with poet, actress, and oral narrator Yenisbel Martell Santana and singer Olga Margarita Muñoz, so expressive in her musical message.

The peña was created more than ten years ago, and its importance goes beyond the cultural event, whose particularities Espino, also president of the UNEAC provincial committee, tells us about.

«The peña was born from the Book Fairs, when we organized the Tesoro de Papel Pavilion, and it has really been gratifying for those of us who have taken part in these encounters with children.

«The main creators have attended. Once Nersys Felipe, National Literature Prize winner, was there and was delighted, since one of its virtues is that we offer the little ones different options.»

—Main goal?

«The essential thing is reading, bringing them closer to books, to stories, to verses, while we play at completing the rhyme or guessing the name of the stories or the author, so that later they look for it in the library, talk about it at school, or ask to see it on their cell phones, given the advantages of technology.

«To this we add music, with classic songs by our women composers or from the universal repertoire, far from vulgarity, from the crude and obscene, as is improperly heard in many places.

«We seek a fun aesthetic that allows them a connection with literature.»

Likewise, the members of the Peña performed at the Julio Pino Machado elementary school, to end the sunny November morning amid laughter and songs.

For next year, the Del Maíz Regado peña of UNEAC hopes to travel to various cultural institutions in order to expand knowledge of the city’s history among young students.