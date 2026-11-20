Matanzas bodybuilding has in Alexis Hodelín, popularly known as «Pulga Matagigantes,» one of its representatives.

His growth in this discipline responds to a process of preparation, sacrifice, and constancy that is already beginning to show results on the national competitive stage.

With barely three years of experience in bodybuilding, Hodelín has managed to consolidate a career that includes six competitive appearances, with a record of four first places, one second, and one third. Among his results, his crowning as national champion of Iron Cuba in the 65-kilogram category stands out.

The road to these results was not exempt from transformations. After his first experiences in Men’s Physique, he took on the demands of bodybuilding, a modality that requires greater muscle development, special attention to leg training, and a diet adjusted to physical goals.

«It was a tremendous change. You have to train legs three times a week, follow a diet, and eat even more. Everything depends on effort and discipline,» the athlete explained, recalling his evolution.

In addition to competing, Alexis works as a trainer at the Iron Wolf gym in Matanzas.

Combining both responsibilities represents another challenge, as he must organize his personal sessions without neglecting the preparation and attention of those who come to the gym. To do so, he takes advantage of lower-traffic hours and the spaces available before closing.

His most recent preparation has also left positive results. The Matanzas athlete claimed to have gained three kilograms during this process, a figure he had not managed to reach previously.

Now the goal is to surpass his previous appearance and show a better version on stage.

Hodelín recognizes that staying in first place implies constantly demanding more of himself. That is why he decided to continue participating in provincial championships, even after achieving qualification for national events. His purpose is to reach the absolute title and continue raising his competitive level.

In his career, he also acknowledges the support of Misleidy Quevedo and Roberto Ruiz, whom he thanked for accompanying him during the preparation for Iron Cuba 2026.

With new challenges ahead, El Pulga keeps his sights set on the upcoming competitions.

His story demonstrates how discipline, planning, and perseverance can turn a sporting passion into a path of results.