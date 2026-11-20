A total of 220 workers were injured in workplace accidents in Cuba during the first semester of 2026, according to the report «Labor Protection. Selected Indicators,» published by the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI).

The official document specifies that nearly 210 workplace accidents were recorded in the country, of which five had fatal consequences, representing a decrease of 10 deaths and about 160 fewer accidents compared to the same period the previous year.

The analysis by economic sectors reveals that the largest number of incidents was concentrated in trade and repair of personal effects with just over 30 cases, followed by Public Health and social assistance, and manufacturing, both with around 27 events.

In contrast, the activities with the lowest accident rates were fishing and financial intermediation, with zero incidents, followed by hotels and restaurants, and culture and sports, with only one case each.

In the territorial analysis, the province of Matanzas recorded 14 workplace accidents, a figure slightly lower than the previous year, with a balance of 14 injured workers, including two women.

Unfortunately, the territory reported one accident with fatal consequences. However, this indicator is favorable compared to the first semester of 2025, when four deaths were reported, which means three fewer deaths in the current period.

The only fatal incident reported in Matanzas occurred last June 13 in the municipality of Cárdenas, where a lineman from the Electric Company died after receiving an electric shock while carrying out repair work on the grid.

Despite this event, provincial statistics reflect progress in workplace safety: man-days lost due to accidents were reduced by more than 1,300 days, totaling around 530, while the mortality coefficient stood at 71, showing a decrease of more than 160 points compared to the previous year.