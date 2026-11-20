Ciénaga de Zapata.— What began as a project to improve health services in this southern municipality became, nine months later, a reality that directly benefits pregnant women in the territory.

In May 2025, the Municipal General Directorate of Health (DGS) presented a proposal to the Swiss Medicuba Agency to strengthen the intensive care area of the Celia Sánchez Manduley polyclinic through the incorporation of modern technology.

The equipment arrived in December of that year, and in January 2026, during a visit by the Agency to verify its start-up and evaluate its impact on the Ciénaga population, a new initiative emerged: incorporating a high-performance Doppler ultrasound, according to the DGS Facebook profile.

The proposal had a very specific purpose: to strengthen the Maternal-Child Program (PAMI), guarantee the continuity of specialized prenatal care, and prevent pregnant women from having to travel to the provincial capital to access these studies.

Dr. Meybis Pérez Morales, who has 18 years of professional experience and a diploma in Prenatal Diagnosis of Fetal Malformations, was in charge of presenting this second part of the project, materialized nine months later, the note adds.

Less than a month after it began operating, the equipment had already made it possible to care for 41 patients from Ciénaga de Zapata and Jagüey Grande.

Behind that figure is a benefit that transcends technology: fewer trips, greater comfort for pregnant women, more safety, and the possibility of receiving specialized care close to those who need it.

In territories like Ciénaga de Zapata, where distances and transportation difficulties can become obstacles to accessing medical services, shortening these distances to access this type of care has special value, adding benefits such as family peace of mind and the essential care of maternal and fetal health.

The Doppler ultrasound thus represents much more than the incorporation of new equipment. It is the result of a management effort that identified a need, found support, and turned an aspiration into a service within the population’s reach.

The DGS of Ciénaga de Zapata expressed its gratitude to Medicuba Switzerland on its Facebook profile, as a faithful testimony of how much international cooperation and solidarity mean for patients in one of the most forgotten areas before January 1, 1959, the triumph of the Cuban Revolution.

Photos: Taken from the Facebook profile of the DGS in Ciénaga de Zapata.