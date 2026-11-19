«Wherever there is an employment relationship, regardless of whether it is state or not, we must be there, to listen, represent, and defend if necessary,» considers Marielys Gómez Hernández, general secretary of the Provincial Bureau of the National Union of Food Industry and Fishing Workers (SNTIAP).

Her position is backed by a commitment to increase ties with the private sector. This is illustrated in her recent exchanges with executives and employees of the MSMEs To’ Listo and Mininos Café.

Gómez Hernández expressed that in the two meetings they addressed aspects related to Law 189, the Labor Code, the 176 Economic and Social Transformations, and the advantages of union affiliation.

«The interest shown by the participants in rights and duties, contractual relationships, and the importance of having an organization capable of accompanying them, representing their interests, and defending them, as we have already done with other NMFs (Non-State Management Forms), was very interesting.»

For the young union leader, although «these approaches are necessary, the challenge goes far beyond explaining legislation or promoting affiliation.» It involves, she considered, building a relationship of trust with workers who, on not a few occasions, may find themselves unprotected against decisions by their employers, breaches of what was agreed, or violations of their rights.

Gómez Hernández, a graduate in Foreign Languages, insists on constant ties with workers, regardless of whether the source of affiliation is state or private; they must be advised, accompanied in conflicts, and compliance with what is established in labor legislation must be demanded.

Photo by the author.