This Thursday, people of Matanzas of all ages celebrated Sports, Physical Culture, and Recreation Day with a Sports Festival at René Fraga Park. Families, friends, and neighbors filled the place located in the upper part of the Yumurina city with physical activity, movement, and joy.

Elementary school students held stilt races and speed competitions, while adolescents and young people played soccer, baseball, and chess, and the grandparents who also joined this sports celebration did tai chi exercises.

Dance therapy encouraged those present with rhythm and good energy. Young and old followed the steps together, without distinction of ages. The park became a large open-air dance floor.

Mercedes Mayor, president of the Renacer a la Vida Grandparents’ Circle of El Naranjal, is over seven decades old and sees the celebration of November 19 as a date to fraternize among all. For her, contact between generations has a clear value.

«Children must be brought closer to sports from an early age, and in advanced age the body loses abilities; both the mind and the body need these gatherings,» she stated.

Her circle has about 50 grandparents enrolled. Some are ill and others cannot attend. Even so, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, between 15 and 20 people gather. The country’s difficulties did not stop them from being able to do physical activity.

Olga Rodríguez González, a retired Physical Education teacher rehired at the José María Heredia school, commented that moments like these fill her with nostalgia for her beginnings in the world of physical culture and recreation. Today she has 40 years of work.

«I love what I do,» she said. She will continue in the classroom «until my foot and my mind can contribute.»

The organizers prepared dynamics designed to share as a family. Parents and children participated side by side and enjoyed a different activity.

The event left a clear message about the importance of physical activity. Moving daily cares for the body’s health and renews the spirit. Healthy recreation also strengthens ties between neighbors.

The Festival confirmed the value of public spaces as a setting for gathering. René Fraga Park welcomed a happy and active community in the celebration of Sports, Physical Culture, and Recreation Day.