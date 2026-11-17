The Matanzas Crocodiles, second in the Western Zone of the 65th National Baseball Series, visit the Cristóbal Labra stadium on the Isle of Youth. There they will face the local team in five games, from today until Sunday.

The team managed by Armando Ferrer has accumulated 20 wins and 12 losses. The Yumurinos arrive at the meeting against the Pirates with the option of securing their passage to the next phase.

The delegation travels with sensitive absences. The most important is that of catcher Andrys Pérez, who leaves this week for Nicaragua to fulfill his professional contract with the Dantos de Managua. Left-hander Naykel Cruz will also be absent for family reasons.

Pitchers Jaziel Suárez and Renner Rivero did not make the trip to the island territory. Both are awaiting medical evaluations for physical discomfort.

Despite these absences, the commitment looks simple on paper. The Pirates, managed by Armando Jhonson, are dragging a losing streak and were the first team eliminated from the fight for the playoffs.

In general, the Crocodiles have played eight subseries. They won five, tied one, and lost two.

In pitching, the red and yellow troop occupies fourth place in the championship with a 4.82 ERA. They lead the tournament in strikeouts, with 196. They also show good control, with 129 walks allowed, the third-best figure in the league.

Opponents hit only .268 against them, the second-best average against a pitching staff. Matanzas pitchers also present the best strikeout-to-nine-innings ratio (6.85). They are third among those who allow the fewest home runs, with 22.

The offense is fifth in the league, with a collective average of .306. The Matanzas team is eighth in hits, with 314. They lead in stolen bases with 42, the only team above 40. They also add 24 home runs in 32 games, 55 doubles, and three triples.

The saurians arrive at the Isle of Youth with positive and negative signs. Among the negatives, they have just lost their second subseries of the championship.

The relievers showed lack of control against Pinar del Río. In addition, without Andrys Pérez, the catching position will be left in the hands of a less experienced player.

As a positive aspect, the team was combative in all games. Several young players demonstrated composure to assume responsibilities. They also exhibited versatility to perform in different defensive positions.

With only a dozen challenges remaining before the close of the qualifying stage, the mission is clear.

The Crocodiles must accumulate as many victories as possible, finish in the best position, and play the semifinals at home.