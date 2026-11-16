The Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital is opening its dental emergency service to care for the child population that requires this attention.

After readapting an area of the health institution and carrying out the necessary construction actions for the installation of equipment, the activation of this specialty’s assistance was achieved.

Dental surgeon Dr. Kenia Rangel Aguado provided details about this new room.

«The service is a comprehensive emergency service and began approximately two weeks ago; there was a need to create it with the objective of caring for all children with dental conditions.

«We treat all types of pain, cellulitis, abscesses, and for that we have a consultation room equipped with a completely new dental chair, with a halogen light lamp, as well as a dental ultrasound.»

The new equipment will undoubtedly improve the quality of life of the little ones and adds to the countless hospital services provided by the Matanzas institution.

Dr. Rangel Aguado reports that assistance will be provided 24 hours a day, also praising the excellent conditions of the premises.

«The consultation room is very well structured and has very good hygienic conditions. The hospital management has supported us in everything regarding the installation of the necessary equipment. They have provided us with all the resources they have had at their disposal for the opening of the consultation.»

Specialists note that oral health is an essential component of people’s well-being, which is why the integration of dental services at the Matanzas Pediatric Hospital emerges as an innovative and effective strategy to address the oral health needs of the child population.