Low-Cost Solar Stove Made with Recycled Materials in Matanzas

Matanzas resident Betty Correa built a handcrafted solar stove inspired by a model she saw in 2019 during a visit to a farm. The initiative demonstrates that it is possible to cook food using only the sun’s energy and using low-cost or recycled materials.

A solar stove is a device that concentrates solar radiation through reflective surfaces, such as mirrors or aluminum sheets, to generate enough heat to cook food without the need for electricity, gas, charcoal, or firewood. Its operation depends on the intensity of the sun and requires periodically orienting the equipment to maintain heat concentration.

The idea of building this equipment resurfaced after learning on Facebook about the work of a group of Spanish volunteers who develop and donate solar stoves for Cuban communities in Santiago de Cuba. Although she did not receive a finished unit, she obtained the necessary technical information to complete her own prototype.

With reused aluminum foil and other available materials, Betty managed to build a stove that has already been tested with satisfactory results. In her first experience, she managed to cook sweet potatoes using exclusively solar energy.

Although the process requires more time than a conventional stove, this technology allows preparing different foods without consuming fuels. According to the manual shared by the project developers, it is also possible to cook rice, beans, and other foods, as long as adequate cooking time planning is done.

The experience demonstrates the potential of solar stoves as a sustainable energy-saving alternative, especially in contexts where access to fuels or electricity is limited.

Convinced of its usefulness, Betty Correa made the necessary information for building this type of equipment available to others, with the purpose that more families can benefit from a practical, economical, and environmentally friendly solution.