Luis Ernesto Martínez González: science and teaching from the heart.

Luis Ernesto Martínez González was born with the sensitivity of those who understand the vast and transforming power of knowledge. A faithful follower of the pedagogical tradition that has captivated his family for many generations, he is heir to this titanic and exciting enterprise that is teaching and complements it with a growing fascination for science.

This Illustrious Son of the municipality of Pedro Betancourt, specialist of the sub-delegation of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Territorial Delegation of Citma Matanzas, Professor and Titular Researcher and invited teacher of the Evangelical Seminary of Theology graduated from the classrooms of the Pedagogical Institute Juan Marinello Vidaurreta, where he began a fruitful professional journey and an unstoppable educational and socio-communicative work.

Awarded in 2021 with the Antonio José Valdés Provincial History Award and more recently with the Carlos J. Finlay Order for his enormous contributions to the socioeconomic development of the Island and his admirable scientific career, Martínez González turns his commitment to safeguard knowledge into a compass, as a supreme act of resilience and effort, beyond adversities.

Aware that the future of science lies in the hands of the new generations, Luis always shares a hopeful message of determination, perseverance and strength.

Architect of yesterday and tireless guardian of the scientific memory of the Athens of Cuba, Luis Ernesto Martínez González interweaves wisdom, professionalism and talent and, as one of the most emblematic figures of the Antillean scientific guild, his imprint embodies the greatness of a country that has always made science its best battle.

Photos provided by the interviewee.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.