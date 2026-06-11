Mango Harvest Begins at Victoria de Girón Enterprise

JAGÜEY GRANDE – The mango harvest, its most significant economic activity, has just begun at the Victoria de Girón Agroindustrial Enterprise (EAVG), a campaign that will last between 60 and 80 days.

«All conditions are in place to guarantee ripening, thanks to the timely arrival of inputs, a fundamental support to ensure that process,» declared Humberto Suárez Sotolongo, general director of EAVG.

He announced the start of processing around 8,000 tons of this fruit to obtain juices, concentrates, and high-quality essential oils at the Héroes de Girón industrial complex, which has extensive experience in these productions, preceded by thorough maintenance.

Perceived by managers and workers as an act of resilience under the country’s current energy conditions, the campaign began in the area of the Tomy J12-1 mango variety, belonging to the integral farm 2 basic business unit (UEB).

«Every mango that is cut, selected, and processed is a piece of food sovereignty and collective pride. We do it with ingenuity and will,» published the EAVG on its Facebook profile.

«Despite the obstacles, optimism is felt among our workers. We trust you, we admire you, and we accompany you with our hearts in every decision. Because this harvest belongs to everyone,» added the post.

EAVG recognized the leadership of the union bureau for knowing how to guide the collective in overcoming energy challenges to maintain the vitality of the enterprise, and an example of correspondence with that leadership is the fact that the commitment to contribute to the Homeland and the members’ dues has been honored.

Charcoal production is an exportable item that has earned this enterprise prestige in external markets across various latitudes, proving its ability to adapt to contexts, make adjustments, and diversify.

Photo: Taken from the EAVG’s Facebook profile.