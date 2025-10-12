12 de octubre de 2025

Matanzas bank workers celebrate their day.

12 de octubre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

Every October 13th, Cuban bank workers celebrate their day with pride, commitment, and a sense of belonging, in homage to the nationalization of the banking sector in 1960.

The date is an opportunity to recognize the strategic role of this sector in the country’s economic development, as well as to highlight the daily efforts of those who guarantee the stability and functioning of the national financial system.

This was stated to our radio station by Ailín Lozano Lozano, Communications and Marketing Specialist at the Provincial Directorate of the Credit and Commerce Bank in Matanzas, who also praised the professional ethics, discipline, adaptability, and dedication to service that distinguish Cuban banking workers.

Lozano Lozano added that the Matanzas branches are entering this new phase of celebrations with concrete results, accumulated lessons learned, a varied program of commemorative activities, and a sustained commitment to improving the quality of their services to the people of Matanzas.

Likewise, the specialist highlighted among the main challenges facing the Matanzas banking system the importance of consolidating citizen training and trust through a proactive approach, expanding digital access, and continuously improving services.

On this day of tribute, congratulations are extended to those who, with professionalism and dedication, make possible the functioning of a more efficient, inclusive, and responsive financial system, responsive to the needs of the people. Their daily work, often silent, is key to advancing toward a modern, accessible banking system committed to collective well-being.

Photos: Shared by the interviewee.

