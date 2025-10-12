Matanzas bank workers celebrate their day.

Every October 13th, Cuban bank workers celebrate their day with pride, commitment, and a sense of belonging, in homage to the nationalization of the banking sector in 1960.

The date is an opportunity to recognize the strategic role of this sector in the country’s economic development, as well as to highlight the daily efforts of those who guarantee the stability and functioning of the national financial system.

This was stated to our radio station by Ailín Lozano Lozano, Communications and Marketing Specialist at the Provincial Directorate of the Credit and Commerce Bank in Matanzas, who also praised the professional ethics, discipline, adaptability, and dedication to service that distinguish Cuban banking workers.