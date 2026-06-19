Matanzas Represented at Russia’s «Scarlet Sails» Festival

For her exemplary conduct, discipline, and academic excellence, according to evaluations from her peers and professors, young Osmari Hernández Martínez — a graduate this year from the René Fraga Moreno Provincial Pedagogical School of Matanzas — will represent the province and the country at the «Scarlet Sails» event.

The school graduates’ festival is considered the most important in the world and will be held in the coming days at its usual venue in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

It will undoubtedly be an international experience that honors and commits the newly graduated teacher to her vocation and professional growth, as she expressed in the interview granted to this radio station.

«Being selected to participate in this international event has been for me a recognition of my effort as a student, a unique opportunity to exchange with other young people and to represent my country, my province, and my Pedagogical School… It will also be an opportunity to learn about other cultures, traditions, and interests of young people like me from other countries.

«It will be a learning space to grow professionally and fulfill my social duty as an educator.»

For this reason, she received a special recognition and farewell from the student and teaching collective of the Pedagogical School and from education sector officials in the territory.

The young woman, a resident of the municipality of Martí and a graduate in Elementary Education, spoke about her student career at the main training center for the province’s future teachers, her motivations, and her projects.

«I began my studies at the Provincial Pedagogical School in 2022; I always had the support of my parents and the teachers who taught me.

«I did my teaching internships in the municipality of Martí, at the Guillermo Yáez Romaní elementary school in the town of Colorado, where I will also begin my working life, which means a lot to me, since it was the school where I studied primary education.

«During my student career at the Pedagogical School, I participated in knowledge and skills competitions, scientific societies, class festivals, and science fairs.»

«Among my goals is to prioritize my methodological and scientific preparation to fulfill my professional role, and I encourage other young people like me to take an interest in teaching, which is a very beautiful and important profession for society.»

With this call and a display of love for this noble profession, the radio interview concluded, minutes before she traveled to Havana to join the Cuban delegation that brings together the 16 best graduates of upper secondary education in the country’s Pedagogical Education system, to meet in the coming days at the event promoted by Russia, a world reference space in youth culture.