Montserrat Hermitage: The Cradle of Matanzas Identity in its 150 Years of History.

The Montserrat Hermitage, an emblematic site in the region, serves as a window of remembrance for Cuba and the world, safeguarding the architectural and heritage values ​​of a city rich in history.

With the aim of highlighting the history of a space steeped in tradition, a gala was held this Monday at the Ermita de Montserrat to commemorate the 150th anniversary of this city landmark.

Cuba’s first soprano, Bárbara Llanes, Professor Vanessa Herrera and her D’ Cámara Quartet, as well as the José White Chamber Orchestra, joined the celebrations with a joint concert entitled «With Love,» featuring classic works by international composers.

Milvia Rivero Leicea, director of the cultural center, took the opportunity to thank local figures such as National Theater Prize winner Rubén Darío Salazar and the director of the Sauto Theater, Kalec Acosta, for their presence, as well as the members of the community who cheered the artists.

Other initiatives during the celebrations included, in the morning, a presentation of traditional Spanish dances with Professor Kenia Carranza and the Nova Danza Company, and a discussion with architect Ramón Recondo about the restoration of the church.

