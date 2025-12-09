The urgency for Cuba to advance towards digital sovereignty is highlighted.

The University of Matanzas is training students, professors, and employees from other technology companies on the use of new technologies.

With this objective in mind, Roberto García, a professor at the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Havana, gave a lecture on artificial intelligence, emphasizing the urgent need for Cuba to move toward digital sovereignty and develop its own language models.



During his presentation, García explained that the purpose of the meeting was to share the accumulated knowledge about artificial intelligence with various types of companies and demonstrate how these technologies are already transforming industry, the economy, and academia.

He noted that since the emergence of language models like ChatGPT in November 2022, a technological revolution has occurred, democratizing access to these tools.

The professor pointed out that previously, mastering programming or possessing a high level of specialization was necessary to interact with AI systems, whereas today, the ability to write is sufficient to obtain complex results. This democratization, he said, changes the way technology is conceived and used in everyday life.

Finally, he affirmed that although the challenges are significant, Cuba has the talent and expertise to continue advancing in the incorporation and creation of artificial intelligence-based solutions.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.