Netherlands Draws in Opening Match of 2026 World Cup

The Netherlands and Japan played one of the most attractive matches of the day, drawing in a duel that changed course as the minutes went by. The Dutch team started better, controlled the ball, and generated the main scoring opportunities, which allowed them to take the lead.

As the match progressed, Japan gained confidence and began to balance the action. The intensity in their pressing and a greater offensive presence allowed them to get closer and closer to the rival’s area, against a Netherlands side that lost solidity.

The Japanese reaction paid off in the final minutes, when they managed the equalizer after insisting for much of the second half. The result reflected the Asians’ growth and punished the Dutch team’s lack of decisiveness to close out the match.

The point obtained strengthens Japan’s aspirations in the group stage, while the Netherlands let slip a victory that seemed well on its way. Now, the Dutch will be obliged to earn points in their upcoming matches to avoid complications on their path to the next round.