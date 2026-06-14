5 de julio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

The Return of Sol Palmeras

14 de junio de 2026 Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán

Varadero – After a process of improvements, the Sol Palmeras hotel will return to operations on July 1, the oldest mixed-use accommodation in Cuba, and where the international chain Meliá began its presence on the Island with the inauguration of this resort on May 10, 1990.

 

«After a period of intensive work to perfect every corner, this beloved four-star beachfront resort returns to continue being that second home that so many people have enjoyed over the years,» published Meliá Cuba on its blog.

 

«We have worked thinking about our guests to create an even more comfortable, inclusive, and modern space,» assured the text, referring to the «heart of the resort – its majestic main pool,» which underwent a renovation that included replacing the old ceramic tiles and a structural redesign with the incorporation of new access levels.

 

«This change not only modernizes its aesthetics but also facilitates water access for elderly people or those with reduced mobility. Along the same lines, the second pool also received improvements: new tiles and the installation of modern underwater lights.»

 

The removal of architectural barriers in the mentioned area; bridges connecting to the pool bar, now with a smooth surface without steps; a new railing in the children’s pool, are among the other investments made, some of which are consistent with universal accessibility principles.

 

According to Meliá Cuba, the renovation included common spaces such as the lobby dome, and new grass was planted in the gardens surrounding the pools, along with maintenance of the pedestrian walkways.

 

One of the relevant transformations is related to the installation of backup generator sets in the bungalow area, which «will guarantee guests peace of mind in the face of any eventuality.»

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