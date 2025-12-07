Penitentiary System Reintegrates Inmates Through Skilled Trades.

This strategy, which combines vocational training with participation in socially useful work, is becoming a fundamental pillar in preparing inmates for their successful reintegration into society.



The Penitentiary System in Matanzas has developed a comprehensive training and work program aimed at the education and future social reintegration of inmates, explained Lieutenant Colonel Lázara Ester Castel-Floril, a specialist in penitentiary establishments.



The officer detailed that a variety of vocational courses are offered in the prisons, prioritizing those with the highest demand in society. As an example, she specifically mentioned the wide range of specialties within masonry.



In addition to construction, she mentioned other training programs such as agronomy, due to its connection with agricultural work, and sewing and tailoring, especially geared towards female inmates.



Regarding the work itself, the specialist emphasized that the inmates perform tasks with a significant impact on the community.



«They work in the hospitals here in the province of Matanzas. They also work in Community Services, supporting the cleaning of our cities, which they do with great dedication,» she stated.

Castel-Floril also highlighted the quality of their contributions to projects of provincial importance: “For example, the buildings housing the Prosecutor’s Office and the Matanzas Courthouse were constructed by inmates, who even received awards for their work. Several neighborhoods in our city are also under their care.”



This comprehensive strategy, which combines vocational training with participation in socially beneficial work, is becoming a cornerstone in preparing inmates for their successful reintegration into society, while simultaneously contributing to the development and beautification of Matanzas.

