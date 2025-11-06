6 de noviembre de 2025

Promote social inclusion and empowerment of older adults in Pedro Betancourt.

6 de noviembre de 2025

To dignify the experience of old age, celebrate its legacy as living memory, and foster intergenerational encounters as a gesture of tenderness and affective inheritance, artists and specialists from Betancourt dedicated a moving literary gathering to the María Villar Buceta House of Culture and the community dining hall of the Family Support System in the town.

Led by Ángel Manuel Sabido Santana, director of the aforementioned cultural institution, the event featured readings of texts by local children’s authors and lyrical accompaniment by theater methodologist Leyanis Fonseca Cabrera, soloist Luisa Gallardo, and music instructor Jorge Alberto Hernández Torriente.

The presentation by Yamila Cabrera Lambert, president of the National Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired in the region, garnered special attention. She addressed the relationship between gender identity, aging, and social inclusion. Her presentation highlighted the challenges faced by older adults with visual impairments and the need to build more inclusive and respectful community environments for them.

Santana described the experience as “significant” and emphasized the importance of replicating these types of initiatives as part of an inclusive cultural policy aimed at recognizing and promoting age diversity and the active participation of different population groups with sensitivity, commitment, and a sense of community.

Photo: Municipal Directorate of Culture on its Facebook page.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.
















                            

