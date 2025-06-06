Radio broadcasters of the country appreciate food production in Camagüey (+photos).

The director of Radio Union, Matanzas radio station Yaudel Rodriguez Vento praised the exchange with Agramontino producers who supply the capital city and bet on food sovereignty.

-As part of the program of activities of the XXXVI edition of the National Radio Festival in this province, creators of the media visited this Thursday the productive forms of the green ring of that capital city.

The director of Radio Union, Matanzas radio station Yaudel Rodriguez Vento praised the exchange with the Agramontinos producers who supply the capital city and bet on food sovereignty.

From the spaces of Radio Cubana both in the traditional platform and on the Internet and social networks, the management of contents on the Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education Law is made visible.

As part of the National Radio Festival program, delegates and guests enjoyed last night’s concert by Astor Torres, son of famed singer Álvaro Torres at the Avellaneda Hall in this heritage city.

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda.