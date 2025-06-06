Solidarity scholarships in Matanzas.

A total of 300 Honduran doctors will specialize in different branches of medicine in Cuba, thanks to an agreement promoted by the government of President Xiomara Castro.

Among them is Dr. Fernando Augusto Breve Mejía, who is spending his residency in the specialty of orthopedics at the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital and who told the press that this mega-project seeks to strengthen the health system of the Central American country, where the training of specialists faces historical limitations.

The main goal of the program is to prepare these professionals so that, once they graduate, they can return to Honduras and join the nine hospitals that the government plans to inaugurate before the end of the current administration.

In exchange for the scholarship, which covers all academic expenses and a monthly stipend, the doctors commit to work for the Honduran government for double the time of their specialization, added Dr. Fernando Augusto Breve Mejía.

He also highlighted the quality of the training in Cuba despite the economic limitations faced by the country due to the foreign blockade.

The program not only benefits Honduras, but also strengthens the cooperation ties between the two countries. In fact, the primary care system in Honduras is based on the Cuban model, which facilitates the integration of these future specialists into the national healthcare system.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez .