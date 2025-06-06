Solar farm in Martí will provide 21.8 MW and is moving towards completion.

With this progress, Cuba will consolidate its transition to renewable sources, although there is still a long way to go to reach the goal of 37 percent (%) of clean generation by 2030.

The photovoltaic solar park located in Hoyo Colorado, in the municipality of Martí, is in its final phase of construction.

With an extension of 20 hectares, this facility will generate 21.8 megawatts peak (MWp) of clean energy, strengthening the province’s electric grid together with the already operational Jovellanos park.

The project, which began in 2023, is part of the national plan to expand renewable energies in Cuba, which foresees the construction of more than 50 solar parks by 2024, with a goal of 2,000 MWp of total capacity and 400 MW of instantaneous power, that is, more than the most powerful thermoelectric plant in the National Electroenergy System.

Studies support the high solar potential of the island, with an average of 5 kWh/m² per day, which makes photovoltaic energy a key alternative to reduce the current generation deficit.

But what impact will this park have on the local energy system? The park will provide 21.8 MWp, enough to supply thousands of homes and reduce emissions. It will be integrated into the national grid, diversifying the energy matrix in Matanzas.

Regarding the progress of the solar program in Cuba, the government plans to exceed 400 MW instantaneous this year, with more than 50 parks under construction. Martí and Jovellanos are part of this first phase in the western province.

The municipality of Martí was chosen for this project because the area has high solar radiation and available land, ideal conditions for maximizing generation. In addition, its strategic location facilitates connection to the national power grid.

With this progress, Cuba will consolidate its transition to renewable sources, although there is still a long way to go to reach the goal of 37 percent (%) of clean generation by 2030.

Written by José Miguel Solís.