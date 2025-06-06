INDER evaluates sports management in Pedro Betancourt.

As part of the second working visit of the management of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) to its counterpart provincial structures, Pedro Betancourt municipality received representatives of the organization, who held strategic exchanges with workers in the sector and local sports glories.

According to Belkis Flores Fuentes, INDER provincial inspection methodologist, the main purposes of the tour are the improvement of the sector, the optimization of sports management and the observance of the economic and social policy guidelines of the Party and the Revolution, as well as the implementation of government projections to correct distortions and boost the economy this year.

Likewise, Wilmer Lewis Calvo, president of the National Commission of Attention to Athletes, was interested in the schedule of recreational activities for the coming summer, the preparations for the 61st edition of the School Games and the state of construction of sports facilities, while urging to increase the active participation of children and young people in sports and recreational events and to strengthen access to training spaces and preservation of the country’s competitive legacy.

Likewise, issues such as the development prospects of the Antillean sports system and the results of the science, technology and innovation management system were discussed, as well as the fulfillment of policies and guiding functions and general directives aimed at preventing and confronting crime, corruption, illegalities and social indiscipline.

With this visit to Pedro Betancourt town, INDER reaffirms its commitment to sport as an essential pillar in the construction of a more equitable and participatory society, promoting strategies that guarantee the strengthening of infrastructure and the training of new generations of athletes, for the welfare of the community and the consolidation of a more effective, inclusive and sustainable sports structure.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.