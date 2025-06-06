Varadero waitress returns $30,000 to her owner.

Waitress Yarima Merino did not hesitate for a moment. She immediately called the head of security to inform him of the discovery of a small toiletry bag abandoned by a customer.

The waitress Yarima Merino did not hesitate for a moment. What we have to do now is to follow the protocol, she said, and immediately called the head of security to inform him of the discovery of a small toiletry bag abandoned by a customer.

Without touching anything, I waited for him to arrive, and it was then that we proceeded to open the bag, it had a lot of money in it. Then she contacted the person who, after completing his stay in Playa Caleta, Varadero, was about to leave the hotel without imagining what he had lost.

According to Yarima, when the client, head of a project in Havana (he did not want to reveal his identity), returned, he announced the amount of currency. “We insisted on counting bill by bill until we verified that the 30,000 dollars, 400,000 Cuban pesos and a valuable wristwatch were indeed there”.

She said that while the client counted his money and was convinced that everything was all right, she exchanged proud glances with María Isabel Carmenate, the secretary of the union bureau, who was present at the moment of the return of what was found to its owner.

Yarima maintains that «there is no reason to appropriate what belongs to others. Not even now, in the midst of such a tense economic situation. No one should keep what doesn’t belong to them,» she says. «I always pass this on to my son, who is 13 years old.

He has been working at Playa Caleta for 17 years, and is proud to be from a sector where we strive to continue providing the tourism needed by the country, above all, offering security to those who visit us and the certainty that we will do everything in our power to make sure they have a good stay.

In this same facility, recently another waitress, Maddiolys Herreras Cárdenas, returned to its owner another wallet with 140,000 pesos, common gestures in tourism, recalls María Isabel, author of the initiative to donate tips for Public Health programs, extended to the country under the name My Contribution to Life.

Photos: Courtesy of María Isabel Carmenate.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.