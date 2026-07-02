5 de julio de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Sports Competitions for Children and Youth Held in Matanzas

2 de julio de 2026 George Carlos Roger Suárez

As part of the activities of the School Sports Festival currently taking place in the municipalities of Matanzas, an athletics competition was held.

 

The track of the Aurelio Janet Sports Athenaeum multipurpose hall, located in the Camilo Cienfuegos neighborhood, hosted the event, which was attended by children from the territory’s sports complexes.

 

The children competed in sprint races, relays, high jump, and long jump, making every space in the competition area vibrate with excitement.

 

The event was made possible thanks to the support of coaches, volunteers, and families who upheld the idea of the Revolution’s maximum leader, Fidel Castro, that sport is a right of the people.

 

Attending the event were Lázaro Hernández Campoalegre, head of high performance at the provincial INDER directorate in Matanzas, and disabled athlete Cristian Yero Céspedes.

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